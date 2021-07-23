mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Logic Keeps The Tracks Coming With "Call Me"

Mitch Findlay
July 23, 2021 10:21
Call Me
Logic

Logic keeps the new singles rolling with "Call Me," a smooth and reflective new drop.


It's easy to assume that Logic is steadily rolling out a new album, but at this rate, he's already released a handful of possible inclusions. Perhaps he's taking a page out of his pal Joyner Lucas' playbook, deconstructing his new project's tracklist before dropping it off in its entirety. Either way, it's a fruitful time to be a Bobby Tarantino fan, especially if you're invested in his emotional well-being.

The family man has never sounded happier, and though his new releases have explored some unconventional sonic territory, there's a notable sense of artistic freedom that cannot be denied. The same applies to his latest drop "Call Me," a smooth glimpse at Logic back in his reflective bag. "Addiction's like a mud bath without a bar of soap," he raps, addressing themes he holds close to heart. "In other words, it's impossible to stay clean / For people like us bein' happy is just a daydream." 

Check out "Call Me" now, and sound off if you're excited to see a new album from Logic.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Addiction's like a mud bath without a bar of soap
In other words, it's impossible to stay clean
For people like us bein' happy is just a daydream

Logic
Logic
