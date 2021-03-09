Locksmith & Slug Rep The Underground On "Fantasy World"

Locksmith has been putting in work of late, and today the lyricist has linked up with a kindred spirit in Slug for "Fantasy World." Featuring some additional vocals from Rebecca Nobel, the Apathy-produced track allows both emcees to put in work and flex their penmanship. Kicking things off is Slug, who brings his distinctive style to the mix as he reflects on his circumstances with poetic precision.

"I'm exhausted, got bags underneath my heart," he raps. "But I'll liberate your car before my people starve / I'm swimming through the garbage with maggots and artists / face down drowning in the shaggest of carpets." Locksmith steps in to play the counterpart, stylistically different from Slug though no less lyrically-focused. "Made for the people that's only seeking acceptance," he spits. "Rather just pretend than accept the skin you dressed in / why even address it? Me I got a bone to pick / better a fish to fry, you cappin? A big surprise."

Should you consider yourself to be a fan of underground hip-hop, you'd be wise to check this one out immediately -- it even comes equipped with an amusing video, brought to life by director Justin Marmo.

