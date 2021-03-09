mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Locksmith & Slug Rep The Underground On "Fantasy World"

Mitch Findlay
March 09, 2021 17:49
173 Views
Fantasy World
Locksmith Feat. Slug & Rebecca Nobel
Produced by Apathy

Locksmith and Slug hold it down for the lyricists on their new collaborative single "Fantasy World."


Locksmith has been putting in work of late, and today the lyricist has linked up with a kindred spirit in Slug for "Fantasy World." Featuring some additional vocals from Rebecca Nobel, the Apathy-produced track allows both emcees to put in work and flex their penmanship. Kicking things off is Slug, who brings his distinctive style to the mix as he reflects on his circumstances with poetic precision.

"I'm exhausted, got bags underneath my heart," he raps. "But I'll liberate your car before my people starve / I'm swimming through the garbage with maggots and artists / face down drowning in the shaggest of carpets." Locksmith steps in to play the counterpart, stylistically different from Slug though no less lyrically-focused. "Made for the people that's only seeking acceptance," he spits. "Rather just pretend than accept the skin you dressed in / why even address it? Me I got a bone to pick / better a fish to fry, you cappin? A big surprise." 

Should you consider yourself to be a fan of underground hip-hop, you'd be wise to check this one out immediately -- it even comes equipped with an amusing video, brought to life by director Justin Marmo. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm exhausted, got bags underneath my heart
But I'll liberate your car before my people starve 
I'm swimming through the garbage with maggots and artists 
face down drowning in the shaggest of carpets

Locksmith Slug Rebecca Nobel Apathy
