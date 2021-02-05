Locksmith & Jon Connor Testify On "Angels & Demons"

It's always welcome to see a pair of lyricists unite on wax -- and now, Locksmith and Jon Connor have done exactly that with their new collaborative single "Angels & Demons." Coming complete with some visuals, the bar-heavy track goes a long way in showcasing why both emcees are so respected when it comes to the pen game.

Over a bouncing beat from Kato, who blesses both parties with a backdrop primed for double-time flow, Locksmith sets it off at a breakneck pace. "I don't chase clout, that is an act of sin, I reenact what is fact to refract within," he spits. "If I adapt to them, then my edge is gone / There's a very thin line when the ledge is drawn." After two onslaught verses, Jon Connor is charged with closing things out, and the former Aftermath signee goes in. "Brain food, look how good I'm feedin' you," he raps, stringing together some complex rhyme schemes. "Road to success, there's a highway to hell, yeah, a scenic route / So my intuition got to tellin' me that bein' on the television ain't the validation that I need from you."

If you're a fan of bars, be sure to check out the latest from Locksmith and Jon Connor right now, and share your thoughts in the comments below.

