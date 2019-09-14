mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Listen To Big Baby Scumbag's New Project "Juvenile Hell"

Cole Blake
September 14, 2019 11:23
1 View
00
0
CoverCover

Juvenile Hell
Big Baby Scumbag

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

"Juvenile Hell" presents some of Big Baby Scumbag's best work yet.


Big Baby Scumbag’s new tape, Juvenile Hell, comes equipped with banger after banger during its twenty-one-minute run time. The short length leaves no room for filler and the rapper knows it. He gives his all on each performance and the result is a fun, quick project, worth the time for any rap fan to check out.

Big Baby Scumbag’s semi-hilarious- semi-serious songwriting is on point throughout the entire project, but the way it comes together on the second track, “Pin Head,” is perhaps the best. Rapid-fire bars such as, “I rampage, I'm goin' apeshit, I feel like Darwin/Bad bitch, I got a bad bitch, she an assassin/Fall asleep, I'm in a Tesla so I ain't crashin'/Mask on, I'm at the opera, but I ain't laughin'” go for the length of the song.

If you’re not aware of Big Baby Scumbag’s presence in the music industry, now is the time to listen. Check out the full project below.

 

Big Baby Scumbag project new
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Listen To Big Baby Scumbag's New Project "Juvenile Hell"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject