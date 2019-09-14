Listen To Big Baby Scumbag's New Project "Juvenile Hell"

Big Baby Scumbag’s new tape, Juvenile Hell, comes equipped with banger after banger during its twenty-one-minute run time. The short length leaves no room for filler and the rapper knows it. He gives his all on each performance and the result is a fun, quick project, worth the time for any rap fan to check out.

Big Baby Scumbag’s semi-hilarious- semi-serious songwriting is on point throughout the entire project, but the way it comes together on the second track, “Pin Head,” is perhaps the best. Rapid-fire bars such as, “I rampage, I'm goin' apeshit, I feel like Darwin/Bad bitch, I got a bad bitch, she an assassin/Fall asleep, I'm in a Tesla so I ain't crashin'/Mask on, I'm at the opera, but I ain't laughin'” go for the length of the song.

If you’re not aware of Big Baby Scumbag’s presence in the music industry, now is the time to listen. Check out the full project below.