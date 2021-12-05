The Detroit Lions finally won their first game of the season, Sunday, after beating the Minnesota Vikings 29-27. The win was sealed after Jared Goff connected with rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for a touchdown as time expired.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had originally appeared to lock in a win for his team after tossing a touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson with under two minutes remaining to put Minnesota up 27-23. However, Goff quickly led his team down the field to steal the first win in 2021.

"Oh, man, I don't know if I have the words right now," Goff said in an on-field post-game interview. "We kind of let that thing slip away from us there at the end. There was a lot of feeling around here of it going one way and we made it go the other today."



Rey Del Rio / Getty Images

The team's last regular-season victory came on Dec. 6, 2020.

Head coach Dan Campbell dedicated the win to the victims of the recent shooting at Oxford High School, which is located approximately 30 miles outside of Detroit.

"This game ball goes to the whole Oxford community-- all those who were affected," he told reporters.

The Lions' next opportunity for a win will come Sunday, December 12th, against the Denver Broncos.

