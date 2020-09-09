LION BABE Shares Cover Of Mos Def's "Umi Says"

Lion Babe, consisting of members Jillian Hervey and Lucas Goodman, have taken on a classic Mos Def cut for a great cause. Earlier this week, Lion Babe unveiled their cover of Mos Def's "Umi Says," a song off of his debut album Black On Both Sides. Putting their own spin on the classic Mos Def record, they explained how they felt the message of this song resonated deeply with the times in the wake of the recent protests across the nation.

"The song inspired us to bring it new life, the message however remains the same. FREEDOM for BLACK PEOPLE. We all are finding our own ways to participate in the revolution, and for us it is with music," they said.

Lion Babe also revealed that proceeds from the first 2M streams of the song on Spotify will go towards NAACP ‘s Legal Defense Fund.

Check their cover of the song below.