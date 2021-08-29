Lil Yachty Revs Up On "TUNDE"

It seems like there'll be a never-ending stream of new music from Lil Yachty this fall. The rapper is fresh off of releasing Birthday Mix 6 which he shared earlier this week, and now, he's back with his latest banger, "Tunde." The rapper grapples electrifying, high-energy production with autotune-laden flows with braggadocious bars. The record might be a loosie but there's no doubt that it'll likely set it off at every single upcoming show he has scheduled.

The release of his new track comes hours after his appearance alongside Rooga on Kanye West's "Ok ok" off of DONDA. Initially debuted at the second Atlanta listening party, Yachty certainly won over a few haters with his performance on the record.

Quotable Lyrics

N***a like me can't get laid off

N***a like me never lay up

How a n***a die on his day off?

New F&N with the top off

