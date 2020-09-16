mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Yachty & YN Jay Shine On New Collab "Blind 'Em"

Aron A.
September 15, 2020 21:01
53 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Blind 'Em
YN Jay Feat. Lil Yachty

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

YN Jay & Lil Yachty team up for their new collab, "Blind Em."


Lil Yachty blessed fans with his annual birthday mix a few weeks ago but he's back with a brand new collaboration alongside rising rapper YN Jay. The pair came through with their new single, "Blind 'Em," a hard-hitting trap track that is juxtaposed by its hilarious bars. With no hook to back them, the pair deliver freeverses, going back-to-back with equally menacing and hilarious bars. Yachty kicks things off by comparing his girl's vaginal area to Dalai Lama's head before bragging about his Asian girl looking like London Tipton. YN Jay doesn't take himself too seriously either. He's braggadocios as he compares his artillery to COD and dishes out on Trump's stimulus checks.

Check out YN Jay and Lil Yachty's brand new collaboration, "Blind 'Em" below.

Quotable Lyrics
I ain't finna make no beat, I got a real drum
Perky got me bitin' down like it's real gum
Oh, they said the opps in the party? I'mma still come
Call of Duty, only difference is I got a real gun

YN Jay
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  53
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
YN Jay Lil Yachty
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Yachty & YN Jay Shine On New Collab "Blind 'Em"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject