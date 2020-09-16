Lil Yachty & YN Jay Shine On New Collab "Blind 'Em"

Lil Yachty blessed fans with his annual birthday mix a few weeks ago but he's back with a brand new collaboration alongside rising rapper YN Jay. The pair came through with their new single, "Blind 'Em," a hard-hitting trap track that is juxtaposed by its hilarious bars. With no hook to back them, the pair deliver freeverses, going back-to-back with equally menacing and hilarious bars. Yachty kicks things off by comparing his girl's vaginal area to Dalai Lama's head before bragging about his Asian girl looking like London Tipton. YN Jay doesn't take himself too seriously either. He's braggadocios as he compares his artillery to COD and dishes out on Trump's stimulus checks.

Check out YN Jay and Lil Yachty's brand new collaboration, "Blind 'Em" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't finna make no beat, I got a real drum

Perky got me bitin' down like it's real gum

Oh, they said the opps in the party? I'mma still come

Call of Duty, only difference is I got a real gun