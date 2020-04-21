Lil Wop Unleashes New Tape "Light"

Lil Wop's had his ups and downs ever since he emerged through the gates. Sure, the horror-themed music can be slightly offputting if you're not a fan of that type of stuff but there's certainly a niche for that genre of music. He's died down the vampire-esque persona a bit these days, too, but there has been some creative growth as heard on his new project Light. The rapper's latest project runs for nine tracks in total with no features at all.

Wop was previously signed to Gucci Mane but has since taken the independent route. Light serves as the third project he's released since leaving Gucci Mane's 1017 Eskimo.

Keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Lil Wop and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.