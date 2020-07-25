The COVID-19 pandemic shut the sports world down. Everything was cut off, many sports in the middle of their season. It has caused massive disruptions in television schedules and has left fans worldwide feeling hopeless. After months without sports, things have finally begun to turn around. Baseball is back, the NBA is back, and now, the WNBA is kicking off their season as well. Typically, the WNBA runs through the late spring into Summer, ending around the beginning of fall. That way, it ran opposite to the current NBA schedule. Because of the pandemic though, the WNBA and the NBA will be airing at the same time. If you love basketball, this is amazing.

Lil Wayne took to Twitter rocking an orange hoody with the WNBA logo on it. The hoodie has also made appearances on LeBron James, Victor Oladipo, Trae Young, Ja Morant, Russell Westbrook, and more. The support for the WNBA seems stronger now more than ever, giving these ladies a great platform to play at the highest level of competition. Before tipoff between the New York Liberty and Seattle Storm, the players observed a 26-second moment of silence for Breonna Taylor. Her name was printed on the back of several of the athlete's jerseys.