Lil Uzi Vert Slides Through With "Futsal Shuffle 2020" Music Video

Is "Eternal Atake" finally on the way?

Eternal Atake must officially be on the way. After a turbulent 2019, the rapper seems to be kicking off 2020 with his sights set on dropping his sophomore album. Before the end of 2019, the rapper returned with his latest single, "Futsal Shuffle 2020" which has taken the world by storm. Kids, teenagers, grandparents, and everyone in between have been trying to learn how to do the Futsal Shuffle but only an elite few have succeeded.

It appears those that are capable of doing the dance move found their way in the music video for the song. Lil Uzi Vert came through with the official visuals for "Futsal Shuffle 2020" earlier today. Uzi continues to prove that he can probably out dance your favorite rapper on any given day, flexing not only his footwork but his b-boy skills as well as he hits the windmill at one point.

Peep the visuals above.