Lil Skies Returns With His Latest Banger "Fidget"

Lil Skies has been relatively low-key in recent times but it looks like he's readying a brand new project. The pandemic's pushed a lot of new releases back, probably more than we know but it seems like Lil Skies is still sticking to the plan, it would seem. His Instagram page is cleared off with the exception of two poses. A promotional video for his March single, "Havin My Way" with Lil Durk and now, he returns with his follow-up, "Fidget."

Auto-tuned all way up, Lil Skies is back with a banger that would be well suited for the clubs right now. He's laid back in his flow while flexing in both the song and the music video with diamonds blinding the camera.

A promising effort, we're excited to hear what he has up his sleeve on his new project.

Quotable Lyrics

My whip ain't got no keys

I press to start, I hit the gas and go

She just want to fuck with me

I hit that ass, she drop it low

Drop a bag, I spend a fee

The opps, they really wanna know

Is he really cashin' out or is that young n***a broke?