Lil Shordie Scott Drops Off "The Twin Society"

Lil Shordie Scott's been on the come up recently. The rapper blew up with his viral single "Rocking A Cardigan In Atlanta," which was shouted out by Cardi B. Offset then hopped on the track and it now has over 120 million streams.

Scott's hoping to continue his streak of success with his debut EP, The Twin Society. The 8-song project sees Lil Shordie employing his unique falsetto flow over catchy beats. The EP also shows that Cardi B and Offset aren't the rapper's only friends in high places. Destin Laurel makes an appearance on the opening track "twintro (double)" and Ken Carson is featured on "bloody mary." The EP closes out with Scott's hit, "Rocking A Cardigan In Atlanta."

It seems that Lil Shordie Scott has no intentions of slowing down. Check out the EP in its entirety below, and let us know what you think of it in the comment section.

Tracklist

1. twintro (double) (feat. Destin Laurel)

2. mental

3. CHOPPA TWIN

4. bloody mary (feat. Ken Carson)

5. GOOD PROBLEMS

6. eagle

7. DO NOT KNOW YOU

8. ROCKING A CARDIGAN IN ATLANTA