Lil Reese & Kevin Gates Link Up On "They Don't F*ck With You"

Aron A.
August 17, 2020 12:39
They Don't F*ck With You
Lil Reese Feat. Kevin Gates

Lil Reese taps Kevin Gates for his latest track, "They Don't F*ck With You."


Lil Reese has been moving at his own pace over the past few months, understandably. Though he's released a few tracks over the past few months, his output hasn't been as frequent as it was in prior years. He was shot in the throat in late 2019 and was in recovery for the months that followed. Unloading a few tracks in the vault, he returned this week with a brand new collaboration with Kevin Gates, "They Don't F*ck With You." The collaborative effort sounds closer to a Gates record rather than a Reese joint. Gates come out swinging as he lists off his street and rap credentials while Reese holds down hook duties and ties it all together. 

Reesey also teased a music video for the effort so keep your eyes peeled for that.

Quotable Lyrics
I walk around, rock a lot of ice
All by myself, me against the world
Grab me a bitch, put her in a Burgs
Tryna get rich dealin' on the curb
These n***as really be counterfeit
They ride your dick then switch like a wave runner
It's all fun and games 'til the case comin'
Inner-city, got the H flooded

