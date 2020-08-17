Lil Reese & Kevin Gates Link Up On "They Don't F*ck With You"

Lil Reese has been moving at his own pace over the past few months, understandably. Though he's released a few tracks over the past few months, his output hasn't been as frequent as it was in prior years. He was shot in the throat in late 2019 and was in recovery for the months that followed. Unloading a few tracks in the vault, he returned this week with a brand new collaboration with Kevin Gates, "They Don't F*ck With You." The collaborative effort sounds closer to a Gates record rather than a Reese joint. Gates come out swinging as he lists off his street and rap credentials while Reese holds down hook duties and ties it all together.

Reesey also teased a music video for the effort so keep your eyes peeled for that.

Quotable Lyrics

I walk around, rock a lot of ice

All by myself, me against the world

Grab me a bitch, put her in a Burgs

Tryna get rich dealin' on the curb

These n***as really be counterfeit

They ride your dick then switch like a wave runner

It's all fun and games 'til the case comin'

Inner-city, got the H flooded