Lil Poppa Commemorates CMG Signing With Yo Gotti-Assisted "H Spot"

Yo Gotti established himself as an iconic rapper from the South who has built an incredible empire with CMG. Over the years, Yo Gotti has taken a step back from the limelight to allow his artists to shine such as Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta. Gotti's recent moves this year indicate that he'll be getting even cozier as an executive with a slew of signees, including Lil Poppa.

Following the announcement of Poppa's signing, the two have joined forces for their new collaboration, "H Spot." Poppa's syrupy flows meet Gotti's gravelly delivery over guitar-tinged production as they reflect on their respective grinds.

Check out the new single from Poppa and Gotti below and sound off in the comment section with your thoughts on the record and the latest CMG signing.

Quotable Lyrics

Shortstop n***a, I was right there when the dope dry

No lie n***a, I was right there when the coke was high

Get the bad and don't subtract you always add and multiply

God forgive me for this and that but if he lack he supposed to die

