When Lil Nas X was gearing up to release his long-awaited mid-September debut album Montero, he had employed a cutesy idea to keep fans tuned in on the album's rollout. Continuously, he had referred to the project as his baby, and even went as far as to give himself a fake baby bump to signal that it would be delivered soon: "SURPRISE! I can’t believe i’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy “MONTERO” is due September 17, 2021."

Along with this fake baby bump and sonogram post, Lil Nas X put out a promotional video of him being rushed through the hospital after his water had broken, letting fans know the delivery of Montero was getting closer.

However, months after the album had successfully released and Nas X did his subsequent promotion and charting for Montero, metal-rap artist Dana Dentata claims that Nas X's album promotion that simulated a birth was stolen from her. This week, Dentata's representation sent Nas X a cease-and-desist letter, claiming that Nas X committed copyright infringement: "I demand that you immediately cease the use and distribution of all infringing works derived from the works, and all copies, including electronic copies, of same, that you deliver to me, if applicable, all unused, undistributed copies of same, or destroy such copies immediately and that you desist from this or any other infringement of her rights in the future. It is inconceivable that you would wish to jeopardize your artist’s public image, and reputation by your client falsely claiming he created this copyrighted content.”

Dentata had posted a similar sonogram and pregnancy related album promo to her Instagram in July to announce the self-titled single for her Sept. 3 pantychrist album.

The song's music video, released in July, also shows Dentata acting out a pregnancy related scene in the hospital.

Dentata's lawyer Perry C. Wander also released a statement, angrily accusing Lil Nas X of stealing Dana's "swagger": "Lil Nas, desperate not to be a one-hit-wonder, swagger jacked my client’s music video story and stole her struggle sauce and artistic vision to avoid a sophomore slump. Dana is a genuine and authentic artist.”

Do you think Lil Nas X is guilty of copyright infringement?

