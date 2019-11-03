By this point, it's been well documented that Lil Nas X is one of the best artists alive at utilizing social media. The "Old Town Road" rapper used his Twitter yesterday to get fans excited about upcoming music, posting a snippet of an unreleased song.

Dressed in a futuristic, reflective matching outfit, Nas flows in and out of singing/rapping, saying "I can make a hit that you can play/And I can make them sing it every day/And I know all of this is meant for me/Turn tomorrow's into the todays." It's remarkable how catchy he can make a hook sound.

The social media promotion tactic seems to be working with top replies reading "LIL NAS SNIPPET SEASON HAS ARRIVED AND I AM HERE FOR IT," "SNIPPET SEASON IS HEREEEEEE WE GETTING AN ALBUMMMMMMMM," and "DROP THIS RN OMG PLEASE."

Back in September, Nas expressed fatigue from all the public appearances he had been making, tweeting "it’s been a wild last 7 months and im ready to take a little time off. sorry to everyone attending twitchcon or the sandbox music festival, i will not be there. i love u guys and will make it up to you some way. 😎❤️." It seems like we may be nearing the end of that time off.