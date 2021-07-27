Blocboy JB is the latest to take umbrage with Lil Nas X.

After dropping his "Industry Baby" video with Jack Harlow in tow, Lil Nas X revealed that he plans to spice things up a bit with a scheduled performance alongside Harlow at the forthcoming MTV Video Music Awards completely naked.

According to Lil Nas, the performance will take place in the name of charity at Barclays Center at the awards show on September 12th.

“me and jack harlow have decided to perform industry baby butt naked at the vmas for charity,” Lil Nas X tweeted.

Blocboy JB, however, was quick to voice his dissatisfaction with the decision, commenting under a post on Akademiks' page that he'll no longer let his children listen to rap music because of this.

“My kids are can’t listen to rap nomoe," the Memphis rapper wrote.

Lil Nas X's decision to amp things up came after Harlow doubled down on his support of the Georgia-bred artist following the expected slew of backlash received for portions of the video where Lil Nas X performed nude in a prison shower.

“Nas wrote the whole treatment for this video and I followed his lead every step of the way,” Harlow wrote on Twitter. “If he had asked me to be in that shower scene I woulda been in that shower scene. I just let the mastermind cook. Honored to be a part of it.”

This prompted Lil Nas X to ask Harlow to reshoot the video, voicing his regret that he didn't see how far Harlow was willing to go for the video. Their pending performance seems to be making up for what he calls a "mistake."