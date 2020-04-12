Lil Loaded Drops Off New Single "Shotta Sh*t"

20-year-old Dallas rapper Lil Loaded dropped a new single, "Shotta Shit," earlier this week.

Produced by FERNO & Noah Cuz, the track is a hard-hitting banger with gruesome lyrics to match.

Lil Loaded spoke with Complex in March and discussed how he earned his name: "People called me Lil Loaded for the longest. I mean shit, I used to go to the basketball court with a pistol in my backpack. They always called me Lil Loaded. I used to go to football practice loaded, on God. They was like, 'That nigga look high.' And James was like, 'Nah, man, that’s Lil Loaded.' On God, that shit was funny. That shit killed me, on God. That’s what everybody called me."

The new track also comes with a music video Loaded posted on YouTube. Check out "Shotta Shit" below:

Quotable Lyrics:

The labels be like, "Y'all just chill on the killin' shit"

Soon as we leave we go right back to drillin' shit

I rap what I'm livin', no capathy

Twelve let me stay at the trapathy