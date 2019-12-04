Lil GotIt & Lil Mexico Wild Out With "Glocks & Drums" On New Track

Lil Mexico has been putting in work for some time. He released his latest project, Trench Baby 2.5 in August which included appearances from Fredo Band, Slimelife Shawty and more. Today, he returned with a brand new single featuring Atlanta's upcoming star Lil GotIt. The two rappers connect with JetsonMade, the producer who had a major year in 2019 due to the success of "Suge" and "Goin Baby," who cooks up a bass-heavy, bouncy instrumental. Mexico and Lil GotIt turn the auto-tune up while delivering honeyed melodies to the table.

Lil Gotit has been killing it this year. He came through with Crazy But It's True earlier this year and followed it up with The Real GOAT which arrived in early September.

Peep "Glocks and Drums" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Keep poppin' off of clout

I'mma send them bullets through ya

Since you like to run your mouth

I can't wait to run into ya