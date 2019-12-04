mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil GotIt & Lil Mexico Wild Out With "Glocks & Drums" On New Track

Aron A.
December 04, 2019 17:15
174 Views
20
1
CoverCover

Glocks & Drums
Lil Mexico Feat. Lil Gotit

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Mexico and Lil Gotit got an infectious banger for the streets.


Lil Mexico has been putting in work for some time. He released his latest project, Trench Baby 2.5 in August which included appearances from Fredo Band, Slimelife Shawty and more. Today, he returned with a brand new single featuring Atlanta's upcoming star Lil GotIt. The two rappers connect with JetsonMade, the producer who had a major year in 2019 due to the success of "Suge" and "Goin Baby," who cooks up a bass-heavy, bouncy instrumental. Mexico and Lil GotIt turn the auto-tune up while delivering honeyed melodies to the table.

Lil Gotit has been killing it this year. He came through with Crazy But It's True earlier this year and followed it up with The Real GOAT which arrived in early September.

Peep "Glocks and Drums" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Keep poppin' off of clout
I'mma send them bullets through ya
Since you like to run your mouth
I can't wait to run into ya

Lil Mexico
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  1
  174
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Mexico Lil Gotit
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil GotIt & Lil Mexico Wild Out With "Glocks & Drums" On New Track
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject