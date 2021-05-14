Lil Gnar Teams With Ski Mask The Slump God & Chief Keef For "New Bugatti"

Lil Gnar is back with a new single, "New Bugatti," featuring Ski Mask The Slump God, Chief Keef & DJ Scheme.

The new track was first teased by Gnar back in June 2020 with a snippet on social media.

"New Bugatti" features boisterous bars referencing big spending on Teslas, Moncler coats, and of course, Bugattis. "My pistol electric, it light up like a Tesla/I got all the junkies on the block, I got a meth lab/Thirty-five hundred for the coat, that's a Moncler," Gnar raps on the chorus. The production, credited to Scheme and Nuri, is fast and hard-hitting.

We last heard from Gnar when he teamed up with Lil Skies for their single, "Not The Same," which dropped back in April.

Gnar confirmed that a music video for the track will be releasing at 3:00 PM EST on Friday.

Quotable Lyrics:

Snatched a Hellcat, now that we doin' the digits

Got a pink toe, she here doin' my dishes

Gang gon' stack the deads, that's the only mission