Lil Durk Lights Up IGIR Woodiee's "Hasta Luego (Remix)"

Aron A.
November 11, 2020 21:09
Hasta Luego (Remix)
IGIR Woodiee Feat. Lil Durk

IGIR Woodiee & Lil Durk connect for the remix.


Decatur, GA rapper IGIR Woodiee has been slowly buzzing all year round. The release of 2019's Vibes Nites Vol. 1 set the tone, specifically with the success of its lead single, "Hasta Luego." The Latin influence meets the melodic trap variety with an infectious hook that'll get stuck in your head after one listen. 

Though he did release his project, Talk My Shit Starr earlier this year, "Hasta Luego" continues to gain stream. It's been gaining serious momentum throughout the year and now, he's added a verse from Chicago's Lil Durk for the remix. Though the record was certainly in Durk's wheelhouse, it's another display of his versatility as a rapper. 

IGIR Woodiee is surely on his way to doing big things. Peep the remix to his record, "Hasta Luego" below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Hasta Luego
I done sold coke, sold dope inside a Day Go
Know a couple n***as who would trade for a peso
Definitely when the cake low
I done took a pill and threw on shades
Just like Fabo

