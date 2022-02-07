Lil Durk Comes Through With "Ikea Rug" Off Of Chris Brickley's Upcoming Project

We're less than two weeks away from getting a new album from Lil Durk. This weekend, he announced that 7220 would be dropping on the same day as Kanye's Donda 2, which is scheduled to drop on Feb. 22nd. While we didn't get a new single off of the project this week, NBA trainer Chris Brickley unveiled a new single by the Chicago rapper titled, "IKEA Rug." The single comes off of Brickley's forthcoming album Welcome To The Grind, which he said is inspired by a few of the artists who've came through his gym in the past, Durk included.

"It was a dream of mine to pull this off and I did….Started in the middle of the Covid Lockdown b4 a late night workout with @the_cole.anthony , I was looking for an album to play & it hit me….I’m gonna put together a project with artists who have came through my gym….It’s only right to start the project with @lildurk , every single time he’s came thru," Brickley wrote on Instagram.

Check that out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Only reason opps got all that shit, they fuckin' with them scammers

He just hit a lick in Miami for all them bricks, he Montana

Where I'm from, we go off body counts, we don't go off bandanas

I done gave 'em all 'em guns and drugs, bitch, I think I'm Santa

