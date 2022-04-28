Lil Durk Assists OTF Member LIL Mexico On "Can't Lose"

Lil Durk is still the reigning champ of 2022 following the release of his latest album, 7220, which returned to the top of the Billboard 200 this week. However, the newfound success he's found in the past year has also served as a platform for members of the OTF clique to shine. Durk shared a new OTF compilation a few short months after dropping The Voice.

This week, OTF's Lil Mexico slid through with a brand new track alongside Lil Durk titled, "Can't Lose." The two rappers deliver a slow, melodic record that finds them reflecting on their losses and how it helped drive them towards success.

Check the latest from Lil Mexico and Lil Durk below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the song.

Quotable Lyrics

Chiraq like a top shop, turn your Hellcat to a drop-top

I done been to prison a few times, I got left behind

I done used the swipe to get some beans from Amazon Prime

It's really a reward to be around me, n***a, I ain't lyin'

