Lil Berete Returns With "1 Way Out" Ft. Calboy, Headie One & More

Lil Berete has been revving up for the release of his follow-up to 2018's Icebreaker. The rapper's been coming through with new heat over the past few weeks in anticipation for the project, although he released a few singles off of his new project earlier this year. Today, the rapper unleashed his new project, 1 Way Out. His latest project showcases maturity in both his content and his sound. The Toronto artist's new project includes features from Headie One, who appeared on "Money Moves" and Deno for "Chase Cash." He also recruits Calboy, Loski, and BiiiG RAX. 1 Way Up also includes the hit "Goat Cheese" and the Loski-assisted, "Go N Get It" which also arrived earlier this year.

Check Out Lil Berete's new project below. Read our recent interview with Lil Berete here.