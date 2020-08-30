mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Baby Links Up With Topic x A7S On "Why Do You Lie To Me"

Aron A.
August 30, 2020 11:28
Why Do You Lie To Me
Topic x A7S Feat. Lil Baby

Lil Baby takes a leap outside of his comfort zone on his new collaboration with Topic & A7S.


Lil Baby has been running the rap game all year long. The release of My Turn cemented his status as a bonafide star and the numbers prove that. While he emerged as a newcomer who's now at the forefront of Atlanta's trap scene, and hip-hop as a whole, he's expanding beyond the sound with his latest collaboration with Topic & A7S. Baby, who recently revealed that his prices for guest features on songs have increased, delivers his syrupy, melodic flow over breezy European dance production.

It's a short offering from Baby as he reflects on misguided love but beyond the content of his verse, it's an indication of what we can expect from Baby in the future. As a dominant force in rap, it seems like leaping into more pop-centric sounds and EDM is a viable option in the near future.

Quotable Lyrics
We could go somewhere where we don't get service
We can sit back and smoke weed all day shirtless
I keep on going in 'n' out of your service
That would be perfect but I don't think you're worth it

