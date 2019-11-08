Lil Baby Is Back With "Toast Up" Ft. Ali Tomineek & Shad On The Beat

Lil Baby has been keeping under the radar this year. It's surprising considering how big of a year 2018 was but it looks like he's been in the cut working on his next project. While fans wait on that, he came through today with his new song, "Toast Up." Although it doesn't seem to be a song from his project, the rapper did collaborate with the winners of Doritos Spark The Beat contest, Ali Tomineek and Shad On The Beat who came up on top as the strongest rapper and producer, respectively.

You might recognize the name Ali Tomineek. He was among the contestants on Netflix's Rhythm & Flow. Although he didn't make it as a finalist, he's clearly doing some pretty big things. In 2017, he also appeared in the BET Hip-Hop Awards cypher.

Quotable Lyrics

Multimillionaire, I'm still rockin' Dickies

Just got off the phone with P, told me I ain't got No Limit

I'm a superstar, I still be in the trenches

I can't rock with none of you busters, man, I swear to God I'm different