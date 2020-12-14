This season was poised to be a massive one for the Ball family as Lamelo was drafted third overall by the Charlotte Hornets, all while LiAngelo signed a contract with the Detroit Pistons. Of course, Lonzo is entering his fourth NBA season and his second with the New Orleans Pelicans. With this in mind, fans were anticipating a phenomenal year of antics from LaVar Ball although for now, it seems like LaVar will have to postpone any celebratory actions.

According to Pistons reporter James Edwards III, LiAngelo was waived by the team after a short preseason stint. In fact, Ball was unable to register a single minute during his time with the team, which goes to show that they weren't too concerned with giving him much of a chance.

Now, LiAngelo will have to wait and see whether or not he gets another shot in the NBA. LaVar's goal has always been to have all three brothers playing on the same team, so perhaps either the New Orleans Pelicans or Charlotte Hornets will pick him up. If not, Gelo will have to look elsewhere for his next opportunity.

Stay tuned for updates on Gelo's situation, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images