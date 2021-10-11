LiAngelo Ball had a solid opportunity in the offseason as he got to play for the Charlotte Hornets Summer League team. Throughout his time with the squad, he seemed to be playing exceptionally well, although just like in Detroit, he wasn't getting much playing time. As a result, Ball ended up getting cut from the team, where he was forced to start up from scratch. The middle Ball brother remains optimistic about making it to the NBA, and his predicament in Charlotte wasn't going to keep him away from the game.

Since Summer League, Ball has been weighing his options, and now, it appears as though he has found what he wants to do. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ball is now signing a deal with the G-League, where he will enter their draft on October 23rd.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The thought is that the Hornets' G-League affiliate in Greensboro will probably pick him up, although there is no guarantee that it will happen. However, Ball is certainly a G-League caliber player, and it would be great to see him compete at a professional level that is just one notch below the NBA. If he makes the most of this opportunity, he could very well find himself called up in no time.

Ball has a lot of fanfare surrounding him, so it should be interesting to see how this all goes down. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.