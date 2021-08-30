LiAngelo Ball has worked extremely hard to keep his NBA dream alive, and this year, he has a real chance of making it onto a team for the first time in his career. Ball got an opportunity with the Charlotte Hornets in Summer League and he played exceptionally well thanks to some solid shooting performances and some strong defense. While there is no guarantee that he will make the Hornets, he has at least shown that he has enough talent to get himself a look in preseason.

As many fans know, Ball's two brothers are already in the NBA, and it has many wondering when he will finally get his shot at glory. In a recent interview, Ball spoke about his perseverance and how he can't compare himself to Lonzo and LaMelo because he ultimately had a different path.

“I just listen to my coaches really. I could do whatever they want me to do,” LiAngelo Ball said per Shams Charania of The Athletic. “If they want me to get the ball and score, I could do that. If they want me to run off screens, I could do that. I just make sure I work on everything, so when they do ask me to do something, I’ll be 100 percent and ready to go. I just know I had to stick to my own path. I can’t do what ‘Melo and ‘Zo did because they had different paths. I know I had to stay grounded and stay locked in one spot. Charlotte felt like home.”

In just about a month from now, teams will be hosting preseason games, and Ball will likely get some playing time alongside his brother. If he shows some good chemistry alongside Melo, then the middle Ball brother could very well get his chance.

