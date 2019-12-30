LiAngelo Ball is mostly famous because of his father LaVar although aside from that, he's a pretty good basketball player. Ball played for UCLA before leaving the team after a weird incident in China. Ball's attempts to play in the NBA have been well-documented and LaVar has been pushing for his son to crack a roster for a while now. Unfortunately, teams haven't been all that interested in LiAngelo but now, that appears to be changing.

According to The Oklahoman, the Oklahoma City Thunder's G League team, the OKC Blue, have signed Ball to a practice squad contract. Essentially, this means Ball will get to practice with the Blue and will even have access to some NBA-caliber training grounds. He won't be on the team's roster but if he performs well enough, he has a chance to crack the team.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

This is a big opportunity for LiAngelo who many wrote off in terms of being an NBA player. While this latest move is no guarantee at an NBA roster spot, it certainly provides him with the space to impress prospective teams and executives. If Ball makes the most of this second chance, perhaps we could see all three Ball brothers on the court by the end of 2020.

Do you think LiAngelo has what it takes to make it to the NBA?