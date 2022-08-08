LiAngelo Ball has struggled when it comes to finding an NBA home. He has bounced around teams over the last few years, and most recently, he could be found playing G-League ball. This has been an unfortunate predicament for the middle Ball brother as his father LaVar continues to hype him up as an NBA-ready player.

It remains to be seen if an NBA career is in the cards for LiAngelo, however, there is no doubt that he has the ability to impress from time to time. A perfect instance of this was over the weekend as he took part in Drew League action. In fact, Ball scored a whopping 52 points, which is definitely a showing worth celebrating.

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

In the highlight-reel down below, Ball could be seen draining three-point shots all while posting up in the paint. Of course, Ball wasn't playing against NBA-level talent, however, scoring 52 points is always a solid outing, regardless of the competition.

Scoring this many points and having a highlight-reel accompany your performance is a solid marketing tactic when it comes to attracting teams. With that being said, perhaps LiAngelo can leverage some sort of NBA opportunity out of this.

