LiAngelo Ball is the only Ball brother not currently playing on an NBA roster. For the last few years, Ball has bounced around throughout the league, and as it stands, he is playing for the Charlotte Hornets G-Leauge team. Ball was on the Summer League roster for the Hornets just a few months ago and while he impressed, it simply wasn't enough to make the main roster. Now, he is fighting for a spot alongside his brother on the Hornets, and fans are hoping to see him in a teal jersey soon enough.

Of course, LiAngelo's father LaVar is also hoping for an NBA opportunity. LaVar has been a big advocate for his boys, and recently, he spoke to TMZ about the Hornets situation. In typical LaVar form, he decided to rip the Hornets for the treatment of his son, saying they don't understand what kind of player they have right now.

"They don't understand what they got, "LaVar said. "They need to let my boy go ahead and play. I dropped them a superstar in the G-League and they don't know what to do with him."

LaVar's statement probably isn't going to get LiAngelo promoted any quicker, although, it is an indication of how LaVar feels about the situation as a whole. Of course, he might look to tread lightly here, especially as his youngest son LaMelo is currently the face of the franchise.

