If you are a fan of motorsports, then you certainly know who Lewis Hamilton is. The British Formula 1 driver is one of the best in the world and today, he reached a massive milestone. During the Eiffel Grand Prix in Germany, Hamilton took home the win which was the 91st of his career. This win tied him for most all-time with the likes of Michael Schumacher, who spent most of his career with Ferrari. Ninety-one wins was a mark many felt was impossible, but now, Hamilton will likely surpass it.

Immediately following the race, Hamilton was greeted by Schumacher's son Mick, who gifted him with a red racing helmet, worn by his father. It was an incredible moment and gesture that left Hamilton completely floored. After the race, Hamilton spoke on just how much the gesture meant to him.

“When you grow up watching someone, generally idolized them, in terms of the quality of driver they are but also what they’re able to continuously do year on year, race on race, week on week, with their team,” Hamilton said per ESPN. “I don’t think anyone, especially me, thought I’d be anywhere near Michael in terms of records. It’s an incredible honor and it’s going to take some time to get used to. Honestly, as I came into the pit lane that’s only when I realized, I hadn’t even computed it when I crossed the line. I couldn’t have done it without this incredible team pushing behind me and giving it their everything. A very big thank you and a huge respect to Michael.”

In two weeks from now, Hamilton will have an opportunity to officially break Schumacher's record as he will be taking part in the Portuguese Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver is also first in the standings and if this holds, he will tie Schumacher's record with seven world championships.

