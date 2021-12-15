Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time as he has over 100 wins and seven world championships. This past weekend, Hamilton was looking for his record eighth title, although unfortunately, he was robbed as a last second decision near the end of the race turned him into a sitting duck as his rival Max Verstappen had fresh tires. While Hamilton was disappointed by the loss, there is no doubt that he was happy to receive one of the highest honors in England today.

Last year, it was revealed that Hamilton would be knighted by Prince Charles, therefore becoming Sir Lewis Hamilton. Today, the knighting ceremony officially took place at Windsor Castle, and Hamilton was accompanied at the event by his mother, Carmen Lockhart.

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip below, Hamilton had to kneel on one knee as Prince Charles placed a sword on each shoulder. It's a huge honor that only a handful of people have received over the years. When it comes to Hamilton, he is the country's most accomplished Formula 1 driver, so it only makes sense that he would be bestowed such a title.

As for his F1 career, Hamilton is approaching retirement, however, he still has a few years left on his contract at Mercedes, and after losing to Verstappen this year, he will be motivated to reclaim his title in 2022.