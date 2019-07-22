New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell is ready to get back on the field after missing all of last season, but that doesn't mean he's buried in his playbook and training every minute of every day. And if you think the Pro Bowl running back is spending too much time making music, playing basketball or anything else unrelated to the football field, he has a message for you.

Bell recently posted a rant on social media, in which he responded to the critics who don't think he's focused on playing for the Jets. His rant includes the following (h/t PFT):

“I’m tired of social media shit, I’m tired everybody telling me, ‘Oh, Le’Veon, you not focused. You only wanna make music. You wanna play basketball. You do everything besides play football,'” Bell says. “Let me tell you all something. I know you’ve got a favorite person, a favorite athlete, your mom, your dad, whatever. Somebody works at Target. You think when they work from 9 to 5, they go home and all they’re worried about is putting fucking shit on the shelves? You think Bron is waking up, and he ain’t have no Taco Tuesdays? Bron don’t have Taco Tuesdays, you think he’s hoopin’ all day? You think Beyoncé is waking up singing all day? She don’t go to work, she don’t act? She don’t do nothing else with her kids? She’s waking up singing?”

Bell, 27, rushed for over 1,200 yards in three of his last four NFL seasons, and he racked up more than 1,800 yards from scrimmage in each of those three Pro Bowl campaigns. He chose to sit out all of last year due to a contract dispute before ultimately signing with the Jets on a four-year deal worth $52.5 million, including $35M guaranteed.

The Jets will kick off the season at home against the division rival Buffalo Bills, followed by a Monday Night showdown against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium in Week 2. Among the other notable games on the Jets schedule, a Monday night game against the hated division rival New England Patriots on October 21 and a home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16.