If you were one of the many who selected Le'Veon Bell in your fantasy football draft, or picked him as your "keeper," in 2018 - I feel your pain.

Bell silently tormented fantasy football owners throughout the year while rumors and reports teased his return to the Steelers week after week, only for him to sit out the entire season. And if you stuck by Bell, your fantasy football team likely had a forgettable, and infuriating, season.

The new season is right around the corner, though. A chance to right the wrongs of 2018 and reclaim your spot atop your league. And Bell wants you to know that you can trust in him as a top pick once again.

The All Pro running back took to social media on Monday to offer his "loooong overdue" apology to each and every roster he ruined last year.

"this is loooong overdue!! but I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year, I’m sorry I couldn’t pull through for y’all...but trust me, this year’s about to be wayyyy different, I’m bringing the 🏆🏆 this year 😈😈"

Of course, Bell also said that 2018 would be his best year ever so if you're still afraid of drafting him with your top pick in 2019, I, for one, will not hold it against you.

Ball and the New York Jets kick off the 2019 regular season at home against the division rival Buffalo Bills, followed by a Monday Night showdown against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium in Week 2.