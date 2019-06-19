We've got more revelations tied to the Game of Thone's franchise since the airing of the final season. Last time, we reported on Lena Headey, who plays the ruthless character Cersei Lannister, admitting that she wished her character had died a different way: "I will say I wanted a better death. Obviously, you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted." Despite her feelings, she continued onto agreeing that the showrunners "couldn't have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb." Furthermore, she recently shared greater insight into Cersei's character arch which apparently included a miscarriage in the seventh season of the show.

During an appearance at a comic book convention, Headey revealed that there was a deleted scene from season 7 that would have shown the audience how character Cersei Lannister "lost the baby." The actress described the skipped scene as a "traumatic, great moment for Cersei." "I kind of loved doing that because I thought it would've served her [Cersei] differently," she admitted with regards to the scene. Instead, in the penultimate season, it was discovered that Cersei was pregnant with her twin Jaime, although she convinced Euron Greyjoy the unborn child was his.

