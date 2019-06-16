Lena Headey of the Game of Thrones franchise joined the ranks of fans who were disappointed by the Game of Thrones season finale. According to Complex, the actress sat down for a new interview with The Guardian and admitted she had better hopes for her character's death in the show. She stated: "I invested as a viewer and I have my favorite characters. And I’ve got a few of my own gripes. But I haven’t sat down drunk with David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] yet." Furthermore, she confirmed, "I will say I wanted a better death. Obviously, you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted."

Headey is not the first one to share regrets with regards to the ending. Even Maisie Williams admitted she wanted her character to kill off Cersei.Game Of Thrones wrapped up its last season this past May and the series ended with a few notable deaths we will not name, in the event, you haven't watched it yet. While both fans and actors of the show have bid their farewell to the lengthy series, a crucial series character checked into rehab shortly after the show ended. Kit Harington was experiencing some mental and emotional difficulties which he is currently addressing in rehab.

