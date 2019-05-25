Game Of Thrones is gone, but certainly not forgotten. Though many have continued to act as if showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss personally wronged them, the cast have spoken about their experiences during the final season rather fondly; of course, the story did not go the way many expected, but for the most part, the discourse has been civil outside of the internet. Maisie Williams, who portrays the beloved fan favorite character Arya Stark, recently opened up to Entertainment Weekly about her only regret.

Like many, Maisie was hoping that Arya Stark would successfully cross off the remaining names on her list, with particular emphasis on Queen Cersei Lannister. In fact, many had long theorized that Cersei would meet her maker at Arya's hand, especially given her extensive time training with the Faceless Men. Yet Cersei was destined for another fate, dying in the arms of her brother Jaime, buried by the crumbling foundation of the Red Keep. For Maisie, Cersei's death meant she'd be robbed of another scene with Lena Headey.

“I just wanted to be on set with Lena again, she’s good fun,” Williams explained to EW. “And I wanted Arya to kill Cersei even if it means [Arya] dies too. Even up to the point when Cersei’s with Jaime I thought [while reading the script], ‘He’s going to whip off his face [and reveal its Arya]’ and they’re both going to die. I thought that’s what Arya’s drive has been.” While she did ultimately come to turns with Arya's fate, it's goes to show that even the cast have come to draw their own story conclusions; in that sense, it's no wonder the final season has elicited such a heated, and passionate response.

For more from Williams, including her take on The Hound's wisdom, check out the full piece right here. When the dust and ash have settled, do you think the narrative surrounding Thrones will soften?