There are numerous people responsible for making the WWE as great as it was at the beginning. Of course, Vince McMahon's company was founded in 1980 and their first employee was none other than ring announcer, Howard Finkel. Finkel was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and was beloved by many who grew up hearing him announce some of the most legendary matches of all time. Unfortunately, it was announced earlier today that Finkel has passed away at the age of 69.

The WWE took to their website where they offered up a quick tribute to Finkel, saying "When considering the greatest ring announcers in the history of sports and sports=entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to name one better than Howard Finkel."

This is certainly a huge loss for the wrestling community. Numerous wrestlers and WWE personalities took to social media where they paid their respects to the man affectionately known as "The Fink." Finkel had been involved with wrestling since at least 1977 when the WWE went by the name WWWF. He was a pioneer in the sport who inspired many to follow in his footsteps.

A cause of death was not revealed.