If you're a longtime Utah Jazz fan, then you know who Jerry Sloan is. Sloan was with the Utah Jazz as their head coach from 1988 to 2011 and even helped the team to get two NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998. While the Jazz lost both times to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, it was clear that Sloan was one of the best coaches in the league. The legendary head coach was inducted into the Basketball Hall Of Fame in 2009 before he had even retired from coaching, which just goes to show the reverence people have for him.

Unfortunately, according to a report from Gordon Monson of The Salt Lake Tribune, Sloan is suffering from dementia and Parkinsons. The report states that Sloan's conditions are getting worse and that "he is dying." Due to his condition, he won't be able to attend Jazz games anymore.

Brian Bahr /Allsport

“Every day is different for him, some better than others, most not so good,” Monson wrote. “It’s basically a slide into oblivion. He’s frail. He’s physically and mentally limited. Around the clock care is required for him. Although, in the more recent past the old coach has been able to attend Jazz games, he will go no more.”

In addition to his career as a head coach, Sloan played 11 years in the NBA and spent time with the Baltimore Bullets and more notably, the Chicago Bulls.