LeBron James notched yet another triple-double on Tuesday night, something that has become quite common over the course of his illustrious NBA career. However, LeBron's triple-double against the Oklahoma City Thunder was more significant because it marked his first against the franchise, as he became the first player in league history to record a triple-double against all 30 NBA teams.

LeBron finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the Lakers' 112-107 victory. He has logged a triple-double in five of the team's first 14 games, which has the Lakers sitting at an NBA-best 12-2.

"I had no idea," James said after the win, per ESPN. "Coach [Frank] Vogel came in here and said congratulations. I was like, I thought he was joking about my seven turnovers because I've been taking care of the ball so much. He said first player in NBA history to have a triple-double versus 30 teams, every team, so I was like, 'OK. That's pretty cool.'" "I really don't know what to really think about it. It's a pretty cool stat to know. I'm glad it happened in a win."

The four-time NBA MVP may not have been aware of his accomplishment while he was on the court but he received plenty of love afterward, including a heartfelt text from his mom. LeBron took to instagram last night to share a screenshot of the convo, which you can check out in the post embedded below.

Up next for the Lakers is another matchup against the Thunder on Friday night, this time in OKC.