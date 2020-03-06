The jersey worn by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in the 2020 NBA All Star Game has reportedly sold for a modern-era record $630,000 Thursday night, according to Darren Rovell of the Action Network. The NBA and the Players Association will donate that $630K, as well as all auction proceeds from the other 24 All Star Game jerseys, to the Mamba on Three Fund and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

In total, the NBA and the Players Association auctioned off 25 All Star jerseys, 24 of which were worn during the first half of the 2020 game. The 25th jersey is the one for Portland Trail Blazers All Star Damian Lillard, who did not play due to injury.

Every player on Team LeBron wore the No. 2 as a nod to Kobe's daughter Gianna, while Team Giannis donned the Black Mamba's No. 24. Each jersey features a memorial patch honoring Kobe and GiGi, as well as John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester and Ara Zobayan, all of whom passed away in the tragic helicopter crash.