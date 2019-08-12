After suffering an injury last season and failing to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the playoffs, LeBron James has quite a bit to prove this year and with Anthony Davis by his side, he is poised to just that. The Lakers are one of the favorites to win it all this year and if they can stay healthy, there is no telling what they could accomplish.

James' former teammate in Cleveland, Richard Jefferson, went on ESPN's Get Up! this morning and had some bold predictions about James and what he's about to do to the league this season.

"LeBron James will be the best player in basketball again," Jefferson said. "Now, will he be the LeBron James from ’08, chasing down blocks–no. But he is going to do so many different things. And with Kyle Kuzma and Anthony Davis on his team, he’s going to be able to be that dominant guy again."

For Jefferson, he thinks LeBron feels slighted by the rest of the league and wants to show people that he isn't washed up or that he somehow doesn't care about winning championships.

"I think he understands the disrespect. He’s felt it over the course of his career at different levels. Now, it’s you’re old, you had your first injury. Now you’re not that guy anymore," he said. "But I think really and truly, he’s more focused on proving to people that basketball is the most important thing to him. And the only way to do that is to go and destroy as many people as possible."

Only time will tell whether or not James can lead the Lakers to the promise land in what should be his most defining season yet.

