LeBron James continues to be one of the best players in the entire NBA, even at the age of 34. In order to stay fit at his age, James needs to remain in the gym quite a bit so that he can retain his strength and conditioning longterm. James is easily one of the most competitive people to ever play the sport so it's no surprise that he would constantly be trying to improve himself and his body.

Recently, James took to his Instagram story where he took his fans through another one of his signature workouts. This time was different though as at the end of it all, there was smoke protruding from James' body. It appears as though he worked out so hard that the steam was desperately trying to escape him.

Whether you like James or not, there is no denying that he's a workhorse that will stop at nothing to prove to people he's one of the best to ever play the sport. LeBron and the Lakers are set to make a deep run this year and it looks like he's gearing up for exactly that.

LeBron has been teasing workouts all throughout the Summer, including some with his best NBA friends like Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony.

