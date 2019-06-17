Nike and LeBron James will officially unveil his 17th signature sneaker - the Nike LeBron 17 - sometime this Fall, but the man himself took to instagram over the weekend to tease a glimpse of what fans can expect.

As seen in the quick video posted to LeBron's IG story, the first LeBron 17 looks to feature a black and grey knit upper along with a unique, jagged ankle collar. The kicks also appear to be of a higher cut than the Nike LeBron 16.

Nike typically introduces LeBron's new signature sneakers in the Fall, just before the start of the new season, so we'll have to sit tight and wait for the official details. In the meantime, check out the early look in the video embedded below.