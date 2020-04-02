LeBron James is just like the rest of us right now. Instead of being on the basketball court for the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron is stuck at home as he quarantines from the rest of the world, trying to avoid the Coronavirus. It's a harsh reality we are all trying to cope with but if we all listen to the proper instructions, we can help flatten the curve and beat this thing once and for all.

James has been doing quite a bit to pass the time as of late, which includes rewatching some of his old games with the Miami Heat. Now, LeBron is suggesting a brand new project that could help bring all of his fans together. As he explains in the tweet below, LeBron wants to watch and break down some of his favorite moments from his career and share them with fans.

LeBron is currently debating whether or not to do this via IG live or another means like YouTube. Regardless of what he decides, this would certainly be some welcome entertainment considering everything that has been going on lately.

Hopefully, LeBron blesses us with this sooner than later because we are truly starving for sports right now. At this point, we would gladly watch some bowling or darts matches if that was an option.