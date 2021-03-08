Last night was the NBA All-Star Game and while there were quite a few worries that the game wouldn't actually happen due to issues caused by COVID-19, the game turned out to be entertaining, all while the dunk and three-point contests featured some great plays. Team LeBron ended up defeating Team Durant by a score of 170-150, with Damian Lillard scoring the final buzzer-beater to win the match.

Giannis Antetokounmpo came away with the MVP trophy from the event, and overall, it was a good night to be associated with LeBron. Perhaps LeBron's favorite teammate from last night, however, was none other than Steph Curry who was his arch-nemesis for four-straight seasons. After the game, LeBron gave a shoutout to Curry, noting that it was great to finally play alongside him.

"Finally got to share the floor with @StephenCurry30! Well overdue and I loved every single second!!" LeBron wrote.

Steph reciprocated the remark and in the end, it turned out to be the ultimate fan service. While these two will probably never play together on an actual team, it was still nice to see them share the court in such a way.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images