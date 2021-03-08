Team LeBron has emerged from the 2021 NBA All-Star Game victorious after defeating Team Durant 170-150. The win was sealed by a half-court shot from Damian Lillard to end the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo put together a perfect night from the field, dropping 35 points and shooting a perfect 16-of-16. For his performance, he was named the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP.



Kevin C. Cox /Getty Images

"It's fun," Giannis said postgame. "It's fun. I was happy, my teammates had fun. Just being around great players it's easy to play with."

Lillard's game-winning half-court shot is the result of a deliberate decision to incorporate the unusual shot into his arsenal.

“I told him that I’m going to do it…” Lillard said at the beginning of the season, of telling his coach to look out for it. “Terry, he sees me in here every day. I work on my game. I address the things that I feel like I could do better, but the things that I do well, I just keep getting better at it, I spend time doing and I try to expand on that.”

During half-time, the Slam Dunk Contest was held and Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons was named the 2021 champion.

